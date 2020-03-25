|
Nancy Jean (Kiley) Morrissey, of Newtown, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday morning March 22, 2020. She was 78.
She was the loving wife of the late Thomas Paul Morrissey for 50 years. Nancy was born in Upper Darby, Pa. to the late Jane Kiley and the late Ralph Kiley.
Nancy is survived by her sister Judy Kiley Bunt and husband Alexander of West Chester, Pa. Her four daughters Kathy Rotella and husband Doug of Upper Saddle River, N.J, Chrissy Sprague and husband Dave of Newtown, Pa., Trish Elsasser and husband Matt of Wayne, Pa., Amy Foy and her husband Jason of Summerfield, N.C. Her nine grandchildren Kiley and Luke Rotella, Lindsay and Jack Sprague, Jordan, Kendall and Reagan Elsasser, Bradley and Zachary Foy.
Nancy was a graduate of Upper Darby High School class of 1959.
She was the Manager of The Friends Village Retirement community for 25 years.
She loved spending time with her family and had a special connection with all animals, especially dogs. She loved going down the shore and spending her summers on the bay in Ocean City, N.J. She will forever be remembered for her contagious laugh and great sense of humor. She was caring, compassionate and generous to everyone she knew and loved.
Her service will need to be held privately on March 26, 2020 with immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
Swartz Givnish Funeral Home
Newtown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 25, 2020