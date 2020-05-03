|
|
Nancy N. Bennie passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home. She was 68.
Born in Lewistown, Pa., daughter of the late Gladys (Wynn) and William J. Truscott Jr., Mrs. Bennie had been a lifetime resident of Bristol Township and a 1970 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.
Until her retirement, Nancy was an employee of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry in Philadelphia for 30 years and was a former Shop Steward for the workers unions.
Her family and friends were extremely important to her always.
The beloved wife of nearly 38 years to Robert C., she was the loving mother of Susan Dubell, and devoted grandmother of Destiney. She will also be sadly missed by her niece, Christina Ives (Bob), and great nephew, Kenneth.
Mrs. Bennie was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Kenneth Truscott.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Bennie's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020