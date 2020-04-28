Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Nancy Richardson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Richardson


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Richardson Obituary
Nancy Richardson passed away at her home on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 62.

Born and raised in Trenton, N.J., daughter of the late Pasquale and Nancy Minotti, she had been a resident of Levittown for the past 35 years.

Nancy spent several years working at a local nursing home as an LPN. She loved spending time in Cape May, gardening, cooking, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren, who were her world. Nancy's greatest gifts were her trademark personality and ability to make anyone laugh.

Mrs. Richardson was the beloved wife of Kenneth A. Richardson for 35 years, the loving mother of Kristal, and cherished Mom Mom of Lonnie and Jeffry. She will also be sadly missed by her brother, Joseph Minotti; sister, Patricia Jones; brother-in-law, Larry Jones; mother-in-law, Frances Richardson; sister-in-law, Sharon Jones; brother-in-law, Steven Richardson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, David Minotti.

Nancy will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Trenton, N.J.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -