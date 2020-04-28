|
Nancy Richardson passed away at her home on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 62.
Born and raised in Trenton, N.J., daughter of the late Pasquale and Nancy Minotti, she had been a resident of Levittown for the past 35 years.
Nancy spent several years working at a local nursing home as an LPN. She loved spending time in Cape May, gardening, cooking, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren, who were her world. Nancy's greatest gifts were her trademark personality and ability to make anyone laugh.
Mrs. Richardson was the beloved wife of Kenneth A. Richardson for 35 years, the loving mother of Kristal, and cherished Mom Mom of Lonnie and Jeffry. She will also be sadly missed by her brother, Joseph Minotti; sister, Patricia Jones; brother-in-law, Larry Jones; mother-in-law, Frances Richardson; sister-in-law, Sharon Jones; brother-in-law, Steven Richardson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, David Minotti.
Nancy will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Trenton, N.J.
