Nancy T. Kershaw of Churchville died peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was 88.She was the beloved wife of 57 years to the late Justin A. Kershaw, mother and mother-in-law of the late Mary Regina Kershaw and Richard Stanko, mother-in-law of the late William Webster, grandmother of the late Justin A. Kershaw IV, daughter of the late William and Frances Flood Dougherty, sister of the late Frances McGrody, and sister-in-law of the late George Mehler.Born in Philadelphia, Nancy was graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls, Class of 1949, and attended Banks Business School. Nancy's professional career spanned many years; she worked for a short time as a secretary for a shipping company while living in California. Upon returning to Philadelphia she worked for several years in the offices of McCloskey Grant, a shipping company located in Philadelphia.Nancy worked for over 35 years as a Zoning Officer for Northampton Township, Bucks County, she was a founding and active parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul, Church, Richboro, a Eucharist Minister, an avid reader, enjoyed being with family and friends and was a 35-year member of Soroptmist International of Indian Rock (SI/Indian Rock). Nancy was a woman of faith and fortitude and was true to her word. She will be forever missed by family and friends.She is survived by her children, Carol Ann Kershaw of Churchville, Justin A. Kershaw III and his wife, Joan Marie, of Plymouth, Minn. and Terence Kershaw of North Carolina. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, was the sister of William Dougherty and his wife, Barbara, James Dougherty and his wife, Kathy, Mary Mehler, and Patricia Brennan and her husband, Tom, and is also survived by her brother-in-law, Jack McGrody.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9:30 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. (Masks and Social Distancing must be observed). Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to: Little Flower High School for Girls, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, or SI/ Indian Rock, c/o Kathy Waddington, P.O. Box 1061, Newtown, PA 18940.