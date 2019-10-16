|
|
Nancy V. Stout of Ewing, N.J. was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro, NJ. She was 72.
Born in Wilmington, Del., Nancy was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert Lee Stout and the daughter of the late Eugene and Ellen Moody Vernon.
A graduate from the University of Delaware, Nancy spent over 25 years as a teacher. She spent most of that time as a third-grade teacher at Parkway School in Ewing, before she retired in 2008.
She enjoyed spending time with her many friends; attending bible studies, shopping, going out to eat, and working out at the gym. Nancy also spent many years forming a closer relationship with the Lord through the help of her Church and Church family.
Above all, Nancy loved being a grandmother. She took great joy in spending time with her grandchildren, attending school functions and sporting events. Nancy will be greatly missed, but eternally remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Nancy is survived by her loving and devoted sons: Brian R. Stout and his fiancée Chelsea Crews of Ewing, N.J., and Michael L. Stout and his wife Tina of Catonsville, Md. She is also survived by her six dear grandchildren who affectionately knew her as GiGi; Joey, Jake, Kristen, Robert, Brynn, and John. Nancy is also survived by her brother Ed Vernon.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 5 p.m. until her Funeral Service on Friday evening, Oct. 18th, which will be officiated by the Rev. Dr. Norman J. Leve Jr. at 7 p.m. in New Life Christian Church, 4 Freedom Dr. Newtown, PA 18940. The procession to Newtown Cemetery will form at the Church on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to New Life Christian Church at the aforementioned address.
Joseph A. Fluehr
Richboro/New Britain
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 16, 2019