|
|
She was born to Theodore and Lucille on May 12, 1928, in Far Rockaway, N.Y.
Nan was a graduate of Hamilton High in Hamilton, N.J. After graduation, she was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone which she loved, after which she enjoyed a career as a bookkeeper at numerous companies throughout her life until retirement.
She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal in Chesapeake, Va. She was an avid reader, always well dressed, loved to cook, watch NCIS and to hear a good joke. Nan enjoyed people, conversation, music, a glass of wine or a beer, an elegant restaurant or a fun pub. Her loving God, her family and close friends were what she treasured most in life. She was a compassionate woman with a wicked sense of humor, a nurturing soul who inspired others to love and to have fun! She is so dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her kindness.
Nanette is survived by her daughter, Diane Stabinski (Stephen); her son, Michael Hertkorn (Elvira); stepson, Gary Bloom (Isabel); her grandchildren, Lauren Stabinski, Steven Hertkorn, Kevin Hertkorn, and Mark Hertkorn; and her many nephews and niece.
Nan was preceded in death by her brother, Bill, and former husband, Edward F. Hertkorn.
Please join us for a service to celebrate Nanette at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 929 S. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake, Va. A graveside service with military honors will be held immediately following the service at 12 noon at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd. Suffolk, Va., for both Nanette and her loving husband, Gerald Bloom who preceded her in death on June 22, 2010.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation www.garysinisefoundation.org.Altmeyer Funeral Home,
Chesapeake, Va.
altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019