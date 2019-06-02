Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for Nanette Garneau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nanette M. Garneau

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nanette M. Garneau Obituary
Nanette M. Garneau of Levittown died Friday, May 31, 2019, at her home. She was 81.

Born and raised in upstate New York, Mrs. Garneau has been a resident of Levittown for 60 years, and was a member of St. Michael the Archangel parish.

Mrs. Garneau loved to bake cakes and was a talented cake decorator. She truly enjoyed baking cakes for all of her family and friends on their special occasions. She also enjoyed playing the piano, which she had been doing since she was three years old.

Beloved wife of the late Robert F., Mrs. Garneau was the loving mother of Robert Garneau (Colleen), Michael Garneau (Debbie), and Theresa Ziehl (Chris Elliott); and the devoted grandmother of David (Stacy), Michael, Jordyn, Robert, Brian, Liz, and Emma Mae.

Nanette was the sister of Thomas Beatty (Hallie), Joan Woodcock (the late Kenneth), John Beatty (Gail), and the late Jean Aschmutat; and sister-in-law of Richard Garneau (Sandy). She also will be missed by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 until 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now