Nanette M. Garneau of Levittown died Friday, May 31, 2019, at her home. She was 81.
Born and raised in upstate New York, Mrs. Garneau has been a resident of Levittown for 60 years, and was a member of St. Michael the Archangel parish.
Mrs. Garneau loved to bake cakes and was a talented cake decorator. She truly enjoyed baking cakes for all of her family and friends on their special occasions. She also enjoyed playing the piano, which she had been doing since she was three years old.
Beloved wife of the late Robert F., Mrs. Garneau was the loving mother of Robert Garneau (Colleen), Michael Garneau (Debbie), and Theresa Ziehl (Chris Elliott); and the devoted grandmother of David (Stacy), Michael, Jordyn, Robert, Brian, Liz, and Emma Mae.
Nanette was the sister of Thomas Beatty (Hallie), Joan Woodcock (the late Kenneth), John Beatty (Gail), and the late Jean Aschmutat; and sister-in-law of Richard Garneau (Sandy). She also will be missed by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 until 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019