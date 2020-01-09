|
Naomi J. (Maher) Smith passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. She was 91.
Naomi was the wife of the late James J.; mother of Nancy McCloskey and the late John; grandmother of Sheri Leiser, John "Brian" Smith and Kaitlyn McCloskey; and great-grandmother of Paul, Dan, Grace and Emma.
Services are private. Interment will take place Thursday, Jan. 9th at Greenmount Cemetery in Philadelphia.
Her family appreciates memorial contributions to , by phone at 800-708-7644, or mail to Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 9, 2020