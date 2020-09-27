1/1
Naomi Theresa Thompson Judge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Naomi T. Thompson Judge of Levittown, Pa. passed away at her home on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the age of 91.

Born and raised in Carbondale, Pa., Naomi was the daughter of the late Stanley and Teresa Segner Thompson. She had been a longtime resident of Bristol Township.

She worked for the Bristol Township School District at John Fitch Elementary School in Levittown for many years. She was a member of Queen of the Universe parish.

Naomi was a very talented cartoonist and in her earlier years loved to do ceramics and go camping; she loved the outdoors. Never a day went by that there wasn't a puzzle out on the card table or a word find book she was working on. Her greatest love was taking pictures that documented all of her special occasions and holidays with her family.

She will be remembered as a great listener for anyone that needed someone to talk to without judgment. She was a very forgiving person who never met a person she did not like.

Naomi was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Gerard Michael Judge; two sons, and daughters-in-law, Michael G. and Diana (Little) Judge, James E. and Bonnie McBlane Judge; two daughters, Naomi Jean Rutola and Barbara Anne Kamp; and three grandsons, Anthony Rutola, Brian Judge and Timothy Judge.

She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Larson; three daughters, Diane Judge-Barnes (Harry) of Levittown, Donna Donohue (Michael) of Yardley and Ronna Calachino (Phil) of Blakely; her son, Paul J. Judge (Lori) of Penndel; two sons-in-law, David Rutola and David Kamp Sr. and one daughter-in-law, Renae Ferber.

Naomi was very proud of her large family consisting of 23 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren and well as many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors who adored her. She will also be missed by her beloved cat, Candy.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Monday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., # 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved