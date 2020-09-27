Naomi T. Thompson Judge of Levittown, Pa. passed away at her home on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the age of 91.
Born and raised in Carbondale, Pa., Naomi was the daughter of the late Stanley and Teresa Segner Thompson. She had been a longtime resident of Bristol Township.
She worked for the Bristol Township School District at John Fitch Elementary School in Levittown for many years. She was a member of Queen of the Universe parish.
Naomi was a very talented cartoonist and in her earlier years loved to do ceramics and go camping; she loved the outdoors. Never a day went by that there wasn't a puzzle out on the card table or a word find book she was working on. Her greatest love was taking pictures that documented all of her special occasions and holidays with her family.
She will be remembered as a great listener for anyone that needed someone to talk to without judgment. She was a very forgiving person who never met a person she did not like.
Naomi was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Gerard Michael Judge; two sons, and daughters-in-law, Michael G. and Diana (Little) Judge, James E. and Bonnie McBlane Judge; two daughters, Naomi Jean Rutola and Barbara Anne Kamp; and three grandsons, Anthony Rutola, Brian Judge and Timothy Judge.
She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Larson; three daughters, Diane Judge-Barnes (Harry) of Levittown, Donna Donohue (Michael) of Yardley and Ronna Calachino (Phil) of Blakely; her son, Paul J. Judge (Lori) of Penndel; two sons-in-law, David Rutola and David Kamp Sr. and one daughter-in-law, Renae Ferber.
Naomi was very proud of her large family consisting of 23 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren and well as many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors who adored her. She will also be missed by her beloved cat, Candy.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Monday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., # 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittownwww.doughertyfuneralhome.com