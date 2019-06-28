|
|
Dr. Neil Campbell passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, surrounded by his family at St. Mary Hospital in Langhorne, Pa.
He was born June 15, 1933 at St. Mary Hospital, Philadelphia, to Cornelius and Mildred (Munley) Campbell. Neil received his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine after graduating from LaSalle College and North Catholic High School.
He served six years in the U.S. Army including a tour of duty in Vietnam with the 9th Infantry Division, 24th Evacuation Hospital and Mobile Riverine Force, or "River Rats," where upon he was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery in rescuing the crew of a downed helicopter under enemy fire.
After his military service, Neil continued to dedicate his life to helping others as an obstetrician and gynecologist. He moved to Bucks County in 1979 and established a thriving practice where he continued to help patients until April of this year. He delivered more than 30,000 babies over 40 years. A talented surgeon, Neil brought cutting edge medical advancements to St. Mary Hospital in Langhorne, where he also served as the chief of obstetrics and gynecology for several years, as well as to Lower Bucks Hospital and Warminster General. The number of lives he saved and touched from his time in Vietnam through 51 years of private practice is incalculable.
Neil is survived by a large family who loved him, beginning with his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann (Gallagher), and four children, Denise Martel (Michael), Michael Campbell (Tammy), Stephan Campbell, and Beth Ann Crilly (Joseph). He was adored by his nine grandchildren: Christine Karagianides, Kevin Martel, Stephen Crilly, Bradford Crilly, Patrick Campbell, Thomas Martel, Ryan Campbell, Katherine Crilly, and Brendan Campbell, as well as his seven great- grandchildren.
He was an avid reader and golfer, who enjoyed fine scotch and cigars as well as summers in Stone Harbor, N.J.
He is now reunited with his son, Kevin, his brother, Robert, sister, Rosemarie, and his parents.
Neil will be remembered on Tuesday, July 2, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Newtown, Pa. with a viewing from 11 a.m. until the Mass at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.
Memorial contributions in Neil's name may be made to the the Travis Manion Foundation, 164 E. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901, or to — Philadelphia Development Office, 3551 North Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 28, 2019