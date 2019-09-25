Home

Neil H. Mietz Obituary
Neil H. Mietz of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home. He was 83.

Born in New York, N.Y., son of the late Herman and Helen Levi Mietz, he resided in Lower Makefield for the past 31 years.

Neil was a retired computer programmer working in the banking industry. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict, a member of the American Legion Knowles-Doyle Post 317, Yardley, and a Lifetime member of the Boy Scouts.

Neil was an enthusiastic and engaged volunteer at the Yardley-Makefield Library, and loved sailing and flying.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, and his loving children, step-children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was the brother of the late Hazel Schall. Neil will also be sadly missed by his feline friends.

Funeral services with military honors at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa., will be held privately for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Library, 1080 Edgewood Rd., Yardley, PA 19067.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 25, 2019
