Nelson passed away March 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 89.
Nelson was born and raised in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia, Pa.
He graduated from Northeast High School for Boys in June 1948. The day after graduation Nelson started to work for American Can Company as an office boy.
During the Korean War Nelson left his job to serve in the United States Air Force for four years, serving a year and a half in the Philippine Islands.
After the war Nelson returned to American Can Company. After several promotions he received a four-year apprenticeship to become a Metal Lithographer. At the end of the apprenticeship he was offered a job as a supervisor in the Metal Litho department. He remained in this capacity at several locations until he retired from American Can Company after 40 years. After retirement, Nelson enjoyed a part time job at Educational Testing Service.
Nelson will be sadly missed by his wife of sixty-nine years, Frances Lare (Abrams) Also survived by his four children, Douglas Allan Lare (Annette), Nelson David Lare, Linda Lare Lansberry (Roger) and Jeanne Elizabeth Betz. His eleven grandchildren remain to miss a loving and caring grandfather; Matthew Douglas Lare (Lindsey), Brittany Chopin Lare (Karl), Molly Chopin Lare, Nicholas Joseph Lare, Stephen Lare Lansberry, Jacob Chopin Lare, Andrew Lare Lansberry (Laura), Tyler Zachery Betz, Harrison Douglas Betz, Elizabeth Nicole Betz and Jessica Lynn Betz and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Amelia, Connor, Scarlett, Atticus, Ava and Ella.
Nelson was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram and Catherine Lare (McCall), and brothers Jesse Lare and Hiram Lare.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects Tuesday, March 17, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1203 Pine Grove Road, Yardley, PA 19067. A Service of Christian Burial will commence at 12 p.m. followed by interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Nelson's memory may be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1203 Pine Grove Road, Yardley, PA 19067 or Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.
Nulty Funeral Home,
215-535-4461
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 15, 2020