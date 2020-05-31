Nicholas A. Leonard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas A. "Nick" Leonard of Newtown died Friday, May 15, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. He was 71.

Born in Philadelphia, Nick was the son of Phyllis (Pard) Leonard and the late John J. Leonard, and the brother of the late Johnny Leonard. 

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Franklin & Marshall College and the University of Mississippi School of Law. He was a standout athlete who played basketball at F&M and was inducted into the Bristol Township Athletic Hall of Fame.

Nick was a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association for 48 years, practicing primarily in Doylestown until his retirement.

Nick enjoyed movies, good food, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and especially napping. 

In addition to his mother, Nick is survived by his children, Ryan Leonard and his wife, Jaimie, of Watertown, Mass., Kevin Leonard and his wife, Rebecca, of Waxhaw, N.C., and Chelsey Leonard of Doylestown. He is also survived by his grandsons, Noah, Asher and Logan, and his granddaughters, Quinn, Avery and Layla. Further surviving Nick is his sister, Jacqueline Campellone and her husband, James, of Ocean City, N.J.; his brother, Craig Leonard and his wife, Maryellen, of Naples, Fla.; his sister, Marilyn Leonard and her husband, Ron Fiedor, of Naples, Fla.; his brother, Vince Leonard and his wife, Ann, of Jamison; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins along with his lifelong friend, Susan (Witt) Mitchell and her husband, Roger, of Newtown, Pa. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the March of Dimes in honor of Nick's granddaughter, Quinn.

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home,

Lansdale

www.huffandlakjer.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
I am shocked and saddened by Nick's untimly passing.
Dennis Spaulding
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved