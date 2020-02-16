|
Nicholas E. Caputa of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Lower Bucks Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was 94.
Born and raised in Bristol Boro, he served in the United States Army during World War II. Following the war, he was employed for 40 years for Rohm and Haas, where he was a chemical operator.
Nick was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and a flawless, loving, caring man.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Anna Caputa, and his siblings, Freddy, Thomas, Peter, Mary and Katherine.
Nick will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 73 years, Ramona (Kline) Caputa, and his son, Nicholas J. Caputa. He will also be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Amanda, Nicholas, and Larissa, his two great grandchildren, Noah and Regan, and many nieces and nephews.
Interment will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 16, 2020