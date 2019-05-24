|
It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Nicholas J. Ettorre, Tax Collector of Upper Makefield Township. He passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 84.
Nick was born in Philadelphia and resided in Upper Makefield Township for the past 42 years. He was the son of the late Nicola and Chiara Maraini Ettorre.
Nick attended St. Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia, and graduated from St. Joseph's University, where he participated in the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC).
Nick began his career in sales. After receiving many sales awards, Nick advanced quickly to the position of Northeast Regional Sales Manager for Monroe Systems for Business, a subsidiary of Litton Industries, having over 300 locations nationwide.
Seventeen years ago, Nick began his second career as the elected Tax Collector of Upper Makefield Township. His good nature and strong work ethic guided his official duties. As a longtime member and former President of the Washington Crossing Rotary Club, Nick chaired the Annual Easter Egg Hunt every year including 2019, (now presented by the Kiwanis Club). Besides being devoted to his family, friends, and community, Nick relished every opportunity to play golf, a game that he dearly loved.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elinor (Panaccio) Ettorre; his son, Nicholas C. Ettorre, CPA and wife, Jennifer Ettorre; his daughter, Wendy Ettorre; two grandchildren, Victoria and Eric Ettorre; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carole Gordon and Robert Panaccio; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at St. George Roman Catholic Church, 1370 River Road, Titusville, N.J., where calling hours will begin at 9:15 a.m. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, Pa.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2019