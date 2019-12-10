|
Nicholas J. Saponara of Bensalem, Pa. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, due to health issues. He was 80.
He was a member of the Harness Racing Hall of Fame, and a past president of the U.S. Harness Writers Association, an organization to which he belonged for 57 years.
Nick graduated from Northeast Catholic High School in Philadelphia. He also joined the sports department of the 'Philadelphia Bulletin' in 1957, at which time was the major evening newspaper of the Greater Philadelphia metro area. Nick wrote and handicapped the day's races under the title "Big Nick" for 25 years. Nick was responsible for the official morning lines at Brandywine, Liberty Bell, Atlantic City Harness, along with the Keystone Thoroughbred race track.
He was a co-founder of USHWA's Delaware Valley chapter in 1962, and served many years as the chapter's secretary. He served as national president of USHWA for three years (1980-1983), and sat on the association Board of Directors for 29 years. Nick also was the driving force in spreading the annual national awards dinner beyond its traditional New York City home, and was the organizer behind many successful events, notably having the famed Philadelphia Mummers perform at an Atlantic City gathering.
Nick also was a harness horse owner, along with longtime friend, Marv Bachrad. They entrusted their horses to an up-and-coming French Canadian horseman name Herve Filion, and they enjoyed the success rate that Herve enjoyed as a rising comet in the sport. He also owned Thoroughbred horses, and was a member of the Pennsylvania Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association board of directors. In September of 2019, Parx Thoroughbred track honored him with inclusion into its Hall of Fame. In addition, he was a contributor to Tom Ainslie's "Complete Guide to Harness Racing" and taught courses on handicapping at the University of Pennsylvania. His horses race under the name "Club Risqué Stable" and are in the barn of trainer Randy Allen.
After his career with the Philadelphia Bulletin, Nick joined his friend, and soon to be business partner, Ted Pagano. Together they embarked on not only a lifelong friendship, but successful businesses including the numerous Club Risque's.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Saponara, and his sister, Mary Ann Pino.
He is survived by a brother-in-law, Peter Pino, friend and business partner, Theodore Pagano, as well as friends and acquaintances from PTHA, Parx Racing and Club Risqué.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, at Saint Ephrem Church, 5340 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, Pa., followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham Township, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests Mass Cards.
