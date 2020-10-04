Nicholas J. Sherlock, Sr., of Albrightsville, formerly of Fallsington, passed away at home on September 30, 2020. He was 66.
Nick was the owner of Sherlock Auto Repair in Philadelphia. he was a mechanic for over 50 years.
Former husband of Beverly Zadnik. Beloved father of Donna (George) and Nick (Alicia). Loving grandfather of Delaney, Madeline and Courtney. Dear brother of Judy (Jules) Delahaut. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Tues. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home, 11010 Knights Rd. Religious Service 12 Noon. Interment Hillside Cem.
Donation's in Nick's name may be made to the American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
or American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org
