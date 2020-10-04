1/
Nicholas J. Sherlock
Nicholas J. Sherlock, Sr., of Albrightsville, formerly of Fallsington, passed away at home on September 30, 2020. He was 66.

Nick was the owner of Sherlock Auto Repair in Philadelphia. he was a mechanic for over 50 years.

Former husband of Beverly Zadnik. Beloved father of Donna (George) and Nick (Alicia). Loving grandfather of Delaney, Madeline and Courtney. Dear brother of Judy (Jules) Delahaut. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Tues. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home, 11010 Knights Rd. Religious Service 12 Noon. Interment Hillside Cem.

Donation's in Nick's name may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org or American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org. To share a memory of Nick, please visit the website below.

TJ Fluehr Funeral Home &

Cremation Service

www.tjfluehr.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Funeral
10:00 - 12:00 PM
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
OCT
6
Service
12:00 PM
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
11010 Knights Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 637-7373
