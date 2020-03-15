|
Nick Gross, Jr., beloved husband of Dr. Nancy K. Morris, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Nick was 93, of Levittown, Pa.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine (Kitty) O'Connor Gross of 48 years and his son Robert C. Leman. He was a loving father to his children Daniel G. Gross (Linda), Teresa M. Walton (Dana Sr.), and Sandra Mellon (James).
A devoted "Pop" to seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Nick also leaves behind, his brother Stephen Gross (Marty), sister-inlaw Florence (Bossie) O'Connor Miles and brother-in-law Charles O'Connor. He will be sadly missed by the Morris family and other relatives and friends.
Nick was born to his parents Mary & Nicholas Gross and resided in Absecon Highlands, N.J.
He was the proud alumnus of Pleasantville High School, (class of 1947).
Nick proudly served our country in WWII as Seaman First Class aboard the LST 225 in the U.S. Navy. He was awarded the American Theater Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal and Victory Medal. Nick retired from U.S. Steel Mill in 1980, where he was a foreman in the Electric Furnace.
Nick was an avid golfer starting from an early age at the Seaview Country Club, Absecon, N.J. He was going to be a Professional Golfer but decided to serve his country instead.
With his competitive nature he belonged to many organized local leagues, bowling, darts and pool, which he collected many trophy's for. Nick also had great card skills and was often known as a card shark, playing against the best of them. He enjoyed participating in all activities at the Bristol Twp. Senior Center, going to the gym and traveling.
Friends and Family are invited to share in Nick's Life Celebration on Thursday March 19, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., then again on Friday, March 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by his Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. at the Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd. Levittown, PA 19055.
Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery at 5201 Hulmeville Rd. Bensalem, PA 19020.
