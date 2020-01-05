|
|
Nickola "Nick" Radyshewsky of Levittown died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse in Philadelphia. He was 60.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Nick has been a resident of Levittown for the past 28 years.
He worked as a truck driver for the Army National Guard.
Nick was a member of Bethel Church at Philadelphia Mills. He was also a member of the John Billington Post #6495 and the Delaware Valley Vietnam Veterans. He was a volunteer with the Fire Police of the Tullytown Fire Department.
Nick treasured the times spent with his family and especially enjoyed being with his grandchildren.
Beloved husband of Lisa (Studley) for 30 years, Nick was the loving father of Heather Burke (Dominick), Ashley, Nickola Jr. and April Yasembousky and the devoted grandfather of Myles, Damien, Ethan, Kayson, Brittney, Zackary, Isabella. He will also be missed by his little buddy, Sarge.
Son of Jose' Buck and the late Wasil Radyshewsky, Nick was the brother of Stephen Radyshewsky, Michael Radyshewsky, Thomas Buck and the late George Radyshewsky and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown where his funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Nick's family asks that you thank a veteran for their service.
Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 5, 2020