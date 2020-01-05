Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for Nickola Radyshewsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nickola Radyshewsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nickola Radyshewsky Obituary
Nickola "Nick" Radyshewsky of Levittown died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse in Philadelphia. He was 60.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Nick has been a resident of Levittown for the past 28 years.

He worked as a truck driver for the Army National Guard.

Nick was a member of Bethel Church at Philadelphia Mills. He was also a member of the John Billington Post #6495 and the Delaware Valley Vietnam Veterans. He was a volunteer with the Fire Police of the Tullytown Fire Department.

Nick treasured the times spent with his family and especially enjoyed being with his grandchildren.

Beloved husband of Lisa (Studley) for 30 years, Nick was the loving father of Heather Burke (Dominick), Ashley, Nickola Jr. and April Yasembousky and the devoted grandfather of Myles, Damien, Ethan, Kayson, Brittney, Zackary, Isabella. He will also be missed by his little buddy, Sarge.

Son of Jose' Buck and the late Wasil Radyshewsky, Nick was the brother of Stephen Radyshewsky, Michael Radyshewsky, Thomas Buck and the late George Radyshewsky and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown where his funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Nick's family asks that you thank a veteran for their service.

Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown, Pa.


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nickola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -