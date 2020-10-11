Nigohos "Nick" Ohanian of Trevose, Pa. died peacefully and with dignity on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. He was 84.Nick was of Armenian descent who was a loving devoted father to four daughters, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He lived in Philadelphia before moving to Bucks County.His beloved wife, Katharina "Kay", preceded him in death (May 2009).Funeral services will be held privately due to the Coronavirus pandemic.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SPCA or any animal shelter, since Nick loved his pets.A full obituary may be seen at the funeral home's web site below.Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,Hungtingdon Valley