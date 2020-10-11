1/1
Nigohos "Nick" Ohanian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nigohos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nigohos "Nick" Ohanian of Trevose, Pa. died peacefully and with dignity on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. He was 84.

Nick was of Armenian descent who was a loving devoted father to four daughters, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He lived in Philadelphia before moving to Bucks County.

His beloved wife, Katharina "Kay", preceded him in death (May 2009).

Funeral services will be held privately due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SPCA or any animal shelter, since Nick loved his pets.

A full obituary may be seen at the funeral home's web site below.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,

Hungtingdon Valley

kirkandnicesuburban.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirk & Nice Funeral Home
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirk & Nice Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved