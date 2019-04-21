Home

Nikolas Venetis Obituary
Born Sept. 16, 1968 to Elias Venetis and Maureen (Gribben) Herninko, and the grandson of the late John Gribben.

He is survived by his sister, Ana (Venetis) DeSantis; step-father, Tom Herninko; nephew, Scott Cermanski; grandmother, Angela "Judy" (Patrizi) Gribben; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Relatives and friends may pay respects from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, at the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428.William A. Moore Funeral Home,

Conshohocken, Pa.

www.moorefuneralhome.net
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019
