Born Sept. 16, 1968 to Elias Venetis and Maureen (Gribben) Herninko, and the grandson of the late John Gribben.
He is survived by his sister, Ana (Venetis) DeSantis; step-father, Tom Herninko; nephew, Scott Cermanski; grandmother, Angela "Judy" (Patrizi) Gribben; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Relatives and friends may pay respects from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, at the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428.William A. Moore Funeral Home,
Conshohocken, Pa.
www.moorefuneralhome.net
