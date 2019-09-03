|
Nikolaus Kramer passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the age of 81.
Nikolaus was born in Yugoslavia to Maria (Weber) and Philipp Kramer.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Marianne Kuhner (Gerhard), his sister, Flora (Viktor), grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Nikolaus was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth, and his son, Richard (Tammy).
Nick was a member of most of the German Clubs in the area, and served on the Board of Directors of the Bayerischer Volksfest Verein for numerous years. He also was involved in many soccer programs for the German Clubs and other soccer organizations, including the United Soccer League of Pennsylvania. Nick was inducted into the SEPA Hall of Fame in 2013.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Abington Jefferson Hospice, 225 Newtown Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.
Condolences may be sent to his family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 3, 2019