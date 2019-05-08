|
|
Nina (Bertolami) Lauria of Sewell, N.J., formerly of Bristol Boro, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 78.
Born and raised in Bristol Boro, she was a resident of Levittown for 43 years before moving to Sewell six months ago. She was a retired employee of Major Oil where she was the general manager.
Nina was loved by and touched by many people that she came in contact with.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Leo and Louise Bertolami, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Nina will be greatly missed by her loving and beloved husband for 43 years, Richard J. Lauria; her daughter, Joann Marotta and her husband, Louis; her grandchildren, Christopher, Nicole, Louis, Giavana, and Domenic; and her sister, Angela Woodcock. She will also be missed by her fur babies, Blu and Vito, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Bristol Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Bristol ~ Levittown
