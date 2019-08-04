|
Nora Godley O'Dwyer, a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, died at home surrounded by family in Holland, Pa. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was 95.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Liam.
Nora was the youngest of six children, born and raised on the family farm in County Kerry, Ireland. She attended college and met her future husband in Kerry. Liam and Nora emigrated to the U.S. and were married in 1952. They had nine children over the next decade and a half.
While the children were pre-school aged, Nora built a loving home and managed Liam's teacher's salary with great efficiency; so, their large family was well contented. Later, Nora started her career as a nurse's aide in the maternity ward at Holy Redeemer Hospital. Her kind disposition comforted many mothers during their labors and early child handling.
After retiring, Liam and Nora split their time between the U.S. and Ireland and traveled also. They had great "craic" with their siblings. Nora insisted they return to the U.S. every year so that she could be connected to her children and grandchildren.
Family was the joy of her life, she has left a legacy of kindness and love. She is survived by her children, Maura O'Dwyer, Caithlin Grimes (d.Michael), Padraic O'Dwyer (Claire), Una Hyssong (Lee), Richard O'Dwyer, Deirdre O'Dwyer, Siobhan Rowell (Dwight), Noreen O'Dwyer, and Sheila O'Dwyer; grandchildren, Anna, Eirin, James, Siobhan Maureen, Nora, Sinead, and great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966. Private interment will be held in Ireland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her mane may be made to the Sacred Heart Parish Charity House, 1739 Ferry Ave., Camden, NJ 08104.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 4, 2019