Norbert J. Aicher of Langhorne Manor passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Born in Augsburg, Germany, Norbert was the son of the late John and Anna Aicher. He was the devoted husband for over 56 years to Evelyn Aicher, who died in June 2016.
Norbert attended Germantown High School, LaSalle College. Drafted by the U.S. Army, he served from 1951 to 1953 as Sergeant First Class at Fort Monmouth, N.J.
He had a long career in finance as an accountant and corporate controller for Crown Cork & Seal Co., Elco Corp., American Metal Fabricator Controller, Wiedeman Corp., and American Bio Tech.
In 1974 he left finance for Schulmerich Carillons (Bells), where he was a sales representative until his retirement in 2008. During this time he was president of Norbell Inc., from 1981 to 2006. In his 34 years representing Schulmerich, he sold 445 Carillons, including larger projects such as Longwood Gardens, Avenue of the Arts (Philadelphia), Academy of Music's Curtain Call (Philadelphia), Willow Grove Mall and Central Park Zoo (NYC). As a resident of Langhorne Manor he served as Langhorne Manor Auditor and on the Zoning Board.
From an early age he started singing as a boy soprano at Calvary Episcopal Church (Philadelphia). He had an active career as tenor soloist with the Delaware Valley Philharmonic Orchestra, Rittenhouse Opera Company, Beth Sholom Congregation, Elkins Park, Pa., and many churches including, Christ Church, Ithan, Pa. and in Philadelphia, Pa.; Advocate Methodist Church, St. Stephen's Methodist. From 1982-1997 with his wife, they performed and toured as the 'Double Couple' with Doris and Joe Coleman at community concert series and retirement communities.
Norbert married Evelyn Deodato in 1959. Over their long married life they enjoyed hearing classical music concerts and operas by the Philadelphia Orchestra, Philadelphia Opera Company and the MET Opera, for over 40 years. Also traveling overseas to the Salzburg and Bayreuth Festivals, their lives revolved around music they heard and music they performed.
His daughters: Lynn Losch, her husband, Paul and son, Erik Norbert, and Carol Ann Aicher and her husband, Douglas Lane, survive Norbert.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, at St. George Church, 1370 River Rd., Titusville, NJ 08560, where his Mass of Christina Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either: Monastery of Saint Clare, 1271 Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047-1297, or Historic Langhorne Association, 160 W. Maple Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047.Blackwell Memorial Home,
Pennington, N.J.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2019