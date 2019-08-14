|
|
Norbert R. Kuznicki Sr. of Newtown died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne. He was 76.
Born in Shamokin, Pa., "Norb" as he was known, was the beloved husband of Judith Somp Kuznicki for 50 years, son of the late Edward and Mary Hrapowicki Kuznicki, and brother of the late Ed Kuznicki.
Norb was a graduate of Bishop Egan High School, Class of 1960, and played on the football team. He and his family have been residents of Newtown for the past 50 years.
Norb followed in and worked alongside his father as a master carpenter; you could find his creative craftsmanship all about his home in which he built. Just a little over 25 years ago, Norb joined the Carpenters Union and worked on many construction projects in the Delaware Valley area until his retirement in 2010.
Norb's family came first; he enjoyed coaching his son in soccer and baseball and following his grandsons with their academic, scouting and sporting endeavors. He was a true Philadelphia sports fan, supporting all the teams during the peaks and valleys of the season.
Norb and his wife are communicants of St. Andrew Parish. He will be sadly missed for his loving and creative ways.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his son, Norbert R. Kuznicki Jr. and his wife, Erin, his brother, Ray Kuznicki and his wife, Mary, and his sister, Linda Kilareski and her husband, Walt. He is also survived by his two dear grandsons, Brandon and Andrew Kuznicki.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown. Interment will follow in the Parish Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to a .
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 14, 2019