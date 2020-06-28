Norma Jean Kubiak, formerly of Bensalem, passed away at Crestview Center in Langhorne on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was 91.Norma was very active around Bensalem, especially as Chairperson of the Bensalem Shade Tree Commission.She was the loving mother of Kristine Breen and son-in-law, David, grandmother of Brittany and her spouse, Michael Rugarber, and great grandmother of Rachel and Michael. She is also survived by her sister-in- law, Patricia Repman, and niece, Linda Kline (James Robinson).She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Richard, in 2011. Norma also was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert C. and Naomi (McMahon) Repman, and her siblings, Margaret Faulring (Francis), Roberta Nolan (John), Norbert C. Repman Jr., and Donna Toporek (Walter).Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held for Norma at her parish, St. Ephrem Church, followed by her Rite of Committal at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem