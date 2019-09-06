|
Norma M. Niedrist of Philadelphia, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. She was 88.
She was born in Philadelphia to the late Samuel and Lettie Mae Robinson.
Norma was the loving wife of James Niedrist for 69 years. She was also the glue of her family and raised five sons.
She will always be remembered for her grace and kindness. Her church and her faith played a central role in her life.
Norma is survived by her husband, James, and five sons, James (Carol), Jack, Kirt (Barb), Robbie (Kim), Dean (Lisa). She is also survived by her nine grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at St. Andrew's in the Field Episcopal Church, 500 Somerton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Norma's name to St. Andrew's in the Field Episcopal Church.
