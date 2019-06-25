Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Norma R. Dixey

Norma R. Dixey Obituary
Norma R. Dixey of Fairless Hills died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Majestic Oaks in Warminster. She was 79.

Born in Philadelphia, Norma was a resident of Oakford for many years and was a member of Assumption BVM Parish in Feasterville before moving to Fairless Hills.

She enjoyed Bingo, word search puzzles, and traveling.

Beloved daughter of the late Rose T. (Binsfeld) and Norman W. Dixey, Norma was the loving sister of Joseph P. Dixey (Cookie) and

Veronica Belser (the late Ronald Jr.) and devoted aunt of Barbara Jo Guise, Susan L. Feehan,

Veronica Cherkas,

Ronald III, Brandon and Justin Belser. She will also be missed by several great nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Assumption BVM Parish, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd, Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053 or the , Inc. - Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 25, 2019
