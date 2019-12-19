|
Norma V. Johnston of Laurinburg, N.C., formerly of Fairless Hills, Pa., passed to her heavenly home on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. She was 100.
Mrs. Johnston was born Nov. 23, 1919 to James and Florence Smith in Gary, Indiana, and married Lorne Johnston on April 12, 1941.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lorne Johnston, her daughter, Dr. Patricia Johnston, and her brother, Arthur Smith.
Surviving to honor her memory is her son, James Johnston (Diana) of Laurinburg, her granddaughter, Sharon Johnson (Branden) of Snellville, Ga., and grandsons, Lucas Johnston of Brunswick, Ga. and Maitland Johnston of Milwaukee, Wis.
Norma and Lorne were original residents in the then new Fairless Hills community. She became very involved in the new community with being a charter member of the Fairless Hills Women's Club. The ladies worked on bringing unity to this new community with families coming from different areas of Pennsylvania and the United States.
Norma was very involved with the PTAs for her son and daughter at Oxford Valley Elementary School in the Pennsbury School District. Norma remained a member of First United Church of Fairless Hills. Norma took up oil painting later in life and excelled at it.
In 2009, after 57 years of living in Fairless Hills, Norma moved to Laurinburg to be with her son, James, and daughter-in-law, Diana Johnston. She claimed the reason for her long life was eating dark chocolate and having a cookie with lunch. Reading the daily newspaper was part of her daily routine.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning, Dec. 21, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Newtown Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Norma's name be sent to First United Methodist Church of Fairless Hills, 840 Trenton Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030, or to the Hospice of Scotland County, 60 Lauchwood Dr., Laurinburg, NC 28352.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 19, 2019