Norma Wise Rice passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Attleboro Retirement Village in Langhorne, Pa. She was 95.
She was a native Marylander, raising her four children with her husband in Severna Park, Maryland before retiring to Singer Island, Florida. After 30 years in Florida, she moved to Bucks County, where she spent the past five years.
Norma loved knitting, reading, needlework, and taking cruise vacations with her beloved husband of 72 years.
She is survived by her husband, Bernard Rice, as well as her four children, Cynthia Hardie (Robert), Susan Gagne (Roy), Bernard Rice Jr. (Laura), and Michael Rice (Patricia). She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and she joins her grandson Rob in heaven.
Services will begin at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Her burial service will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, curealz.org
.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardleyfitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com