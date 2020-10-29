1/1
Norma Wise Rice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Wise Rice passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Attleboro Retirement Village in Langhorne, Pa. She was 95.

She was a native Marylander, raising her four children with her husband in Severna Park, Maryland before retiring to Singer Island, Florida. After 30 years in Florida, she moved to Bucks County, where she spent the past five years.

Norma loved knitting, reading, needlework, and taking cruise vacations with her beloved husband of 72 years.

She is survived by her husband, Bernard Rice, as well as her four children, Cynthia Hardie (Robert), Susan Gagne (Roy), Bernard Rice Jr. (Laura), and Michael Rice (Patricia). She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and she joins her grandson Rob in heaven.

Services will begin at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Her burial service will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, curealz.org.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Service
09:45 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved