|
|
Norman B. Newbon of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Community Living Center VAMC in Philadelphia, Pa. He was 96.
After graduating from high school, Norman enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, where he served as a navigator in a B24 Bomber Squadron in the Pacific Theater. After the War, he then attended Princeton University, before being recalled back into the service. He was assigned to the newly formed U.S. Air Force, where he rose to the rank of Major upon his retirement from active service in 1969.
After retirement from the Air Force, Norman worked for Rayovac (ESB) as a facilities manager and electronic engineer, and then for Princeton University in its Computer Center in the hardware support group.
Upon his move to Lower Makefield, Norman also became involved with the local service communities. He was a member of the American Legion Knowles-Doyle Post 317, Yardley, the Masonic Order of Tall Cedars Trenton Forest #4 and the Lower Makefield Ambulance Squad.
Norman had a diverse group of interests and talents. He was a gifted musician, playing the trumpet, organ and piano. He also was most handy with repairing boats and automobiles. Norman always had time to join his circle of friends at the Morrisville Tavern or the local bowling lanes.
Husband of the late Elizabeth Reed Newbon, he is survived by three sons, Charles S. Newbon a nd Daniel R. Newbon, both of Lower Makefield, and Andrew C. Newbon of Newtown, Pa. and his girlfriend, Deborah Best; daughter-in-law, Linda Zinetti; four grandchildren, Erica Foraker (James), Sherrie, Molly and Dylan Newbon; and two great grandchildren, Lucy and Grace Foraker.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 19, 2019