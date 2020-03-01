|
Norman C. Tanner of Southampton, Pa. died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in his home at Southampton Estates, Southampton, Pa., with his family around him. He was 84.
Born in Warminster, Pa., Norman spent his childhood in Newtown and Richboro, Pa. and later settled with his wife and family in Furlong, Pa., living there for 50 years before moving to Southampton Estates.
Norman attended Good Intent grade school and Chancellor Street School. He left home and worked for several farms, the circus and building homes in the Northampton Township and Newtown area. He also was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
Norman was a retired Owner Operator of several excavating companies including R&R Excavating, Inc. and Joran Contractors, Inc. He ended his career working as a job superintendent and equipment operator for SJM.
He was an avid golfer and bowler, having scored 299 at the Brunswick Zone at the age of 80. He enjoyed all sports and dancing. Norman was a former Little League Umpire and served as a member of the executive committee of the Tri Township Little League. He worked hard and what he did, he did it well.
Norman was the son of the late William and Emma Fesmire Tanner, father of the late Norman C. Jr. and Randy W. Tanner, and the loving husband of 57 years to Joan Reilly Tanner. He was the proud father of Tammy and her husband, Robert Sutton, and Todd M. Tanner, and the grandfather of Ashley, Brittany and Randie Elizabeth Tanner and Robert Jr., Shane, Travis and Elizabeth Sutton. He is also survived by over 60 nieces and nephews and their families.
Relatives and friends are invited to Norman's Life Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, Pa. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at St. Vincent dePaul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. Interment with military honor will follow at Rosedale Memorial Park.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 1, 2020