Norman E. Dykes passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 88.
Born and raised in Liverpool, England, Norman came to the United States in 1971 to provide better opportunities for his family. He settled in Bristol Township and was a devoted member of Saint Michael the Archangel Church in Levittown.
Norman worked two jobs to provide for his family. He was employed with US Steel Fairless Hills Plant for over 20 years and the Bucks County Courier Times for over 30 years.
Norman's life was a testament to love, marriage, and family. He led a happy and content life for everything he needed he found with his family. He enjoyed trips to the park, a walk down to the pool, board games and a good game of cards. Every year he would load up the family car and would hand a map to one of his children and set off for a family vacation. As a granddad, he was equally devoted, always on the sidelines of games, attending school events, or enjoying a recital.
He will be sadly missed by Nora (McDonnell), his beloved wife of 58 years. Norman was the loving father of Patricia Dykes, Donna Harder (Mark), Karen Murphy (Wayne) and Philip Dykes (Jackie). He was the devoted grandfather of Shane, Brett, Mark and Gabrielle Harder, Erin, Serena, and Brianna Murphy, and Brittany, Nick, Trevor and Melanie Dykes; and proud great-grandfather of Trace.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 until 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Saint Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Norman's name may be made to Saint Michael the Archangel Church or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 19, 2019