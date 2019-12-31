|
|
Ann and his son, Norman. Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughters, Kathleen and Faith, his grandchildren: Anastasia, Jessica, Zachary and Trevor and his beloved great grandson Colin.
Relatives and friends will be received at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave, Penndel, PA 19047 on Friday, Jan. 3rd from 10:30 a.m. to Noon. His funeral service will be conducted at Noon.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Norman's memory be made to s (woundedwarriorproject.org).
James O. Bradley Funeral Home
jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 31, 2019