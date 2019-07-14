|
|
Norris "Slim" Mucklow of Newportville died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 71.
Born in Abington, Slim has resided in Newportville for the past 49 years.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne division during the Vietnam War. Slim spent his career as a master electrician for 42 years.
An avid hunter in his earlier years, Slim also enjoyed his years coaching C.Y.O. and Bristol Township youth sports.
Slim was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and was especially passionate about the Philadelphia Eagles. He loved traveling, camping and the outdoors, spending time with his family and relaxing at the beach with his wife.
Beloved husband of Mary Jane for 48 years, Slim was the loving father of Kristi Sharpe (James) and Corey Mucklow and was the devoted grandfather of Corey Allen Mucklow. He will also be missed by his mother, Evelyn Gross; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best buddy, "Micky".
He was preceded in death by his father, William Mucklow; brother, Bill Mucklow; and stepfather, Richard Gross.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 14, 2019