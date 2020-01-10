|
|
Norwood N. "Woody" Frey of Morrisville, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Arden Court in Morrisville. He was 87.
Born in Lehighton, Pa., Woody lived in Morrisville for over 60 years. Norwood was a proud member of the U.S. Navy and had retired after 20 years of service.
Prior to his retirement, Mr. Frey worked as a crane operator for Tube City in Fairless Hills for over 40 years. He was a member of American Legion Post # 834 in Fallsington, Pa., as well as a member of Masonic Lodge # 776 F&AM, Fairless Hills, Pa., and Masonic Lodge # 621 F&AM, Lehighton, Pa.
Woody sang with the Coal Cracker Chorus, enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing, and was a collector of all kinds of baseball caps.
Son of the late Charles and Mary (Kistler) Frey, and grandfather of the late Traci Johnson, he is survived by his loving wife, Joan (Ziegenfuss) Frey; six children, Kevin Frey (Joanne) of Morrisville, Nancy Hamilton (Mark) of Hampstead, Md., Wayne Frey (Jennifer) of Belleville, Ill., Peggy Smallwood (Don) of Fredericksburg, Va., Terry Frey of Langhorne, and Shawn Frey (Kimberley) of Littlestown, Pa.; four brothers, Donald of Levittown, Charles of Kunklestown, Pa., Kermit of Florida, and Marlin (Betty) of Lehighton, Pa.; two sisters, Carrie Stewart and Myrtle Creitz, both of Lehighton; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, Pa. The Reverend Wendy Bellis, Pastor of the Morrisville United Methodist Church, will officiate. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning, at the funeral chapel. Interment will follow at Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Frey's name may be made to the , .
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,
Morrisville
www.hooperfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 10, 2020