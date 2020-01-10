Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
(215) 295-7725
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Rosedale Memorial Park
Bensalem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norwood Frey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norwood N. Frey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norwood N. Frey Obituary
Norwood N. "Woody" Frey of Morrisville, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Arden Court in Morrisville. He was 87.

Born in Lehighton, Pa., Woody lived in Morrisville for over 60 years. Norwood was a proud member of the U.S. Navy and had retired after 20 years of service.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. Frey worked as a crane operator for Tube City in Fairless Hills for over 40 years. He was a member of American Legion Post # 834 in Fallsington, Pa., as well as a member of Masonic Lodge # 776 F&AM, Fairless Hills, Pa., and Masonic Lodge # 621 F&AM, Lehighton, Pa.

Woody sang with the Coal Cracker Chorus, enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing, and was a collector of all kinds of baseball caps.

Son of the late Charles and Mary (Kistler) Frey, and grandfather of the late Traci Johnson, he is survived by his loving wife, Joan (Ziegenfuss) Frey; six children, Kevin Frey (Joanne) of Morrisville, Nancy Hamilton (Mark) of Hampstead, Md., Wayne Frey (Jennifer) of Belleville, Ill., Peggy Smallwood (Don) of Fredericksburg, Va., Terry Frey of Langhorne, and Shawn Frey (Kimberley) of Littlestown, Pa.; four brothers, Donald of Levittown, Charles of Kunklestown, Pa., Kermit of Florida, and Marlin (Betty) of Lehighton, Pa.; two sisters, Carrie Stewart and Myrtle Creitz, both of Lehighton; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, Pa. The Reverend Wendy Bellis, Pastor of the Morrisville United Methodist Church, will officiate. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning, at the funeral chapel. Interment will follow at Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Frey's name may be made to the , .

J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,

Morrisville

www.hooperfuneralchapel.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norwood's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -