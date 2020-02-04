|
Odis L. Brady of Levittown, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. He was 67.
He was born to the late Frederick L. Anderson and Beverly A. Brady in Trenton, N.J. Odis previously worked as a welder for Budd Red Lion Company of Philadelphia for 13 years and as a forklift operator for Stober/U.S. Components for 22 years in Morrisville, Pa.
He enjoyed going camping, tinkering and building things, and playing with trains. Odis will be deeply missed.
Odis is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pat Brady; children, David Brady (Marilee), Joseph Brady (Amanda Lewis), and Melissa Brady; and his grandchildren, Trent Brady and Alden Brady.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, where his memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
