Olive G. Kelley of Langhorne, Pa. died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Attleboro Nursing Center. She was 97.
Born in Mount Kisco, N.Y., daughter of the late Berkely Houston Grey and Mary Louise Minor Grey, she formerly resided in Lower Makefield Township for 30 years.
Besides the priority of raising her family, Olive was a vibrant participant in community activities. She was one of the founders of Harvest Day in Yardley and was active in The League of Women Voters', staging of candidates' debates prior to November elections. In her later years, Olive also worked as an assistant for a local design firm and was an active member of the Yardley-Makefield Business and Professional Womens' Club. She was a longtime member of the Yardley United Methodist Church.
Wife of the late Richard G. Kelley, mother of the late Richard G. Kelley Jr., and sister of the late Berkely Grey, she is survived by two daughters, Pamela L. Stankunas and Virginia Ann Kelley, her three grandchildren, Carolyn Orth, Natalie Soltis, and Ryan Kelley, and six great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave. (River Road), Yardley, Pa., where friends may call starting at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Newtown Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 14, 2019