Orville "Bud" Slye, Jr. of Pennswood Village passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family on April 13th, 2020. He was 81.
He is survived by his beloved wife Anita, as well as his cherished children, Cynthia "Cindy" Mellor (George), Deborah "Debbie" Brady (Jack), and Karen Karmilowicz (Peter). He is also survived by his adored grandchildren, Kristine, Gregory, Shannon, Courtney, Macey, Peter, Collin, and Chase. Bud will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Bud was born in Washington, DC and grew up alongside his older sister, Joanne Valentine, who precedes him in death. He met the love of his life whilst on a church trip in Maryland and enjoyed almost 60 happy years of marriage with Anita. Their love was unique and they were inseparable.
In college, Bud worked as a fireman and played the saxophone in a Jazz band. He became the first ever graduate of the University of Maryland Fire Protection Engineering program in 1962.
His career began at Dupont before being recruited by Trans World Airlines to help with the space program at Cape Canaveral and trained astronauts on fire safety. He and his family moved to Pennsylvania to continue his illustrious career at Mobil Oil for thirteen years where he traveled the world spending time on pipelines in Alaska and on platforms at sea. He then opened his own consulting company, Loss Control Associates, where his expertise was highly sought after for 38 years before retiring alongside his wife. After which, they moved to Pennswood Village where they en-joyed the camaraderie of fellow residents and staff.
Bud perfectly exemplified unconditional love in his relationships with his wife Anita, daughters, grandchildren and the rest of his family. He was a humble, godly man and led his life with faith as an active member of Langhorne Presbyterian Church. He always had a warm smile, a kind word, or a corny joke to share. He was a source of advice, both personally and professionally. Bud was an amazing husband, devoted father and grandfather and will be missed by all that knew him but his memory and love will live on in our hearts.
Due to the current world events surrounding the Covid-19 family services will be pri-vate with Bud's Life Celebration to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memo-rial contributions in Orville's name would be greatly appreciated. The family is requesting donations to either Langhorne Presbyterian Church, 125 E Gillam Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047 or to the at Stroke.org.
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home
Langhorne, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 16, 2020