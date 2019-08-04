|
Oscar Cliver of Felton, Pa. died Friday, July 26, 2019.
He was the husband of Joan (Schmidt) Cliver, whom he married 69 years ago on July 1, 1950.
He was born July 21, 1928 in Philadelphia, Pa. and was the son of Oscar Cliver Sr. and Agnes (Callaghan). He moved to Bucks County, Pa. when he was 10 years old.
He moved to Hulmeville and built his own house and they raised their children there for 30 years. He moved to Chanceford Township, York County, Pa. and had lived there for 30 years.
Oscar had his own woodworking business. He was employed by the Reading Railroad and also worked for 3M Company for over 30 years.
Oscar proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a troop leader for the Boy Scouts of America for many years and a member of the Order of the Arrow.
He was a Master Mason and a member of Bristol Lodge No. 25, Pennsylvania. He also was a lifetime member of the Hulmeville Pennsylvania Fire Company, and a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Brogue, Pa.
In addition to his wife, Joan, Oscar is survived by his daughter, Carol (Cliver) Hopkins and Dave of Fenmore, Pa., and two sons, Scott and Janie (Gilbert) Cliver of Edwards, Colo., and Mark and Adrienne (Sorrell) Cliver of Boonville, N.Y. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Leighton.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. James Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Rd., Brogue, PA 17309.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church.
Cremation Society of Pa., Inc.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 4, 2019