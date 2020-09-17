1/1
P. Leslie "Les" Schaumberg
P. Leslie "Les" Schaumberg of Langhorne passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 80.

Les was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He worked for PECO Energy for over 30 years, where he ended his career as a Nuclear Designer.

In his spare time, he was involved with the Red Cross, enjoyed photography, and was a Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holder since the 1960s.

Les is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Carol (Loewy), and their sons, Marc and Jason. Also surviving him are his three grandchildren, Hailey, Megan, and Dakota.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, followed by his service at 10:30 a.m., at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania, redcross.org.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
