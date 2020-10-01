Palma R. (Piccinino) Tucker of Bensalem passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was 83.Palma loved to spend time with her family. She was devoted to her husband, children, grand children, and great- grandchildren. She was an active parishioner at St. Ephrem Church and a member of St. Ephrem's Seniors group. In her free time, Palma enjoyed reading.She was the wife of the late Frederick, and the beloved mother of Linda Vitangele, Palma Biedermann (William), Donna Armstrong (Frank), Richard Tucker (Alaina) and was preceded in death by her son, Frederick Tucker. She will be missed by her 12 loving grandchildren, 15 cherished great-grandchildren, her two sisters, and two brothers.Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Friday, at Fluehr Funeral Home (Rt. 13), Bensalem. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. Ephrem Church. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.Fluehr Funeral Home,Bensalem