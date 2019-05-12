|
|
Dr. Pam Crawford of Jacksonville, Fla. passed away suddenly but peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
She is survived by her mother, Charmaine Crawford; her sister, Barbara Cassel and her husband, Don; by her niece, Audra Oskin; and nephew, Jason Doerfler and his wife, Amanda. Also survived by great nephews, Michael Baldetti and William Doerfler, and great niece, Annalise Doerfler.
She was preceded in passing by her father, George W., and sister, Frances Crawford.
Pam's passion for teaching mathematics at Jacksonville University for 20 years will be deeply missed.
Pam was a 1973 Pennsbury graduate. She received her undergraduate degrees from Lehigh University, and a doctoral degree in 1998 from Western Michigan University.
Her memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the First Baptist Church Levittown-Fairless Hills, 6131 Emilie Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where the visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019