Pamela (Aug) Antolino of Old Saybrook, Conn. took her final breath and entered eternal peace on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Born in Trenton, N.J. to the late Pearl (Amisson) and James W. Aug, Pam grew up in Falls Township, Pa., where she attended Pennsbury High School and met her husband of 47 years.
She is survived by and married the love of her life, Edward Antolino, and was a devoted mother to Nicholas Antolino of Schenectady, N.Y. and Christina Antolino of Old Saybrook, Conn. She also was deeply loved by her two brothers, James Aug of Fairless Hills, Pa. and his daughters, Amanda Aug-Hagler of Georgia and Tiffany Aug of California; Bradley Aug of Warminster, Pa. and his daughters, Daria Aug-Estopare of Tennessee and Jenna Aug of New Jersey. Pam was adored by her Antolino family including sisters-in-law, Barbara and Richard Smith and Diane and Brian Mount, and six nieces and nephews.
Pam loved working at the Acton Public Library, where she retired after 25 years, and volunteering for the Old Saybrook Food Pantry, treasuring the friendships of all the people she got to know there. She enjoyed gardening, art projects, a good book and taking Tai Chi classes- saying they kept her balanced.
Friends and family are invited to a Christian Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at St. John Church, 161 Main Street, Old Saybrook. In her honor, the family will be hosting a Celebration of Life brunch following Mass at the North Cove Yacht Club in Old Saybrook.
Instead of flowers, she asks that you do a random act of kindness in her memory or make a donation to help her many friends at the Shoreline Soup Kitchen and Pantries, P.O. Box 804, Essex, CT 06426.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019