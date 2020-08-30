Pamela Elsbeth Machemer, only child of the late Phyllis Edwards Rea and Dr. Robert R Rea, legendary professor of history at Auburn University, died peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, after her body functions had shut down in the face of a plethora of suddenly apparent physical challenges.A teacher of math, European history, and English (and later a college guidance counselor) at George School for 45 years, Pam had the extraordinary ability to enable students and colleagues to find and use their individual talents. Many considered her a "heart" of George School, a living personification of simple values and integrity, who always looked for and celebrated the good in others.Born in Wichita, Kan., and raised mostly in Auburn, Ala., Pam graduated from Westtown School in 1964, and Oberlin College in 1968. She earned an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin, and started teaching at George School in the spring of 1970.She married Paul Machemer, also a teacher at George School, in 1971. After a two-year honeymoon in Highgate, Jamaica, while Paul fulfilled his alternate service, Pam and Paul returned to George School in 1973. She retired in 2017.Pam is survived by her husband, Paul; her son, Robert and his wife, Kerry, and their children, Athena and Arthur, of Newtown; and her daughter, Kate and her husband, Karl Kiernan, of Goff's Oak, England.Services will be announced at a later date.