Pamela L. Holston (Geesey), of Fallsington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 74.
Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Robert M. Geesey and Margaret Ethel (nee Crum), and her brother, Robert. Pam was raised in Morrisville and graduated from Pennsbury High School, class of 1964. During her long and successful career, she was employed by Proctor and Gamble, Goodall Rubber, H.M. Royal, Bayer Rhine Chemie and R.E. Carroll, from which she retired.
Pamela met her husband in 1976 while bowling. The family enjoyed vacations in Clearwater FL and also loved snowmobiling in Pulaski NY. She loved playing card games, was an avid golfer, (who achieved a Hole in One!) and enjoyed playing slot machines at the casinos. Her other hobbies included calligraphy and collecting unique pens and golf memorabilia. She had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed surprising others with thoughtful gifts.
Pamela is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years, James Maxwell Holston, her children, David J. Preece Jr. (Danielle), Shawn Preece, Maria and Chad Holston (Jessica); her sisters, Cheryl Geesey, Judy Shaw, and Kathy Dodsworth; her eight grandchildren, Vannessa, Stephannie, Julianna, Myrannda, Stephen, Sarah, Christian and Jake; 18 nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews. She shared a special relationship with her niece, Jenny Ostrowsky and her family. She will be remembered fondly and lovingly by her brothers and sisters in law, coworkers, neighbors and her friends, both here and abroad.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Pamela can be made to Compassus Living Foundation, 10 Cadillac Drive, Suite 400, Brentwood, TN 37027 or www. compassuslivingfoundation.org
