|
|
Pamela N. Stutman passed away at Kindred Hospital in Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the age of 73.
Born and raised in Bronx, N.Y., daughter of the late Edna (Baasch) and Robert Kyle, Mrs. Stutman had been a resident of Lower Bucks County for the past 30 years. She was employed as an aide in Geriatric Care for many years. She had previously worked in interior design.
Pamela was the loving wife for 42 years to Mark I. Stutman, the dear sister of Sue Latus (Steven), and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056, where her funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Morrisville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc. at the above address.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 15, 2020